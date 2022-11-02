Bonfire Night is almost here, and many people up and down the country will be heading to fireworks displays and bonfire nights this weekend. The weather for Halloween was a mixed bag for many in the UK, and with another typically outdoor focused event coming up, those heading to a display will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast.

This year, Bonfire Night falls on a Saturday which of course makes it easier for more people to head out to a display. This is also the first year since before the pandemic that many shows will be taking place again.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast does unfortunately look wet for the evening across many parts of the UK. A rainy front will come in from the west and the best chance of a dry Bonfire Night looks to be in the east of England and Scotland.

The south and south west of England as well as much of Wales looks set for a rainy night. If you head out to a show, make sure you wrap up warm and dry.

Much of the rain covering the south of the UK should clear by Sunday morning, at least making for a dry afternoon following what could be a wet night for many. The best advice - embrace the weather and take an umbrella and wellies!

Met Office weather forecast for the UK

Below is the Met Office forecast for the rest of the week, including Bonfire Night and into the following morning.

Wednesday November 2

Starting fine in the east but a band of heavy rain will sweep eastwards, followed by sunny intervals and blustery showers in northwestern areas. Very windy, especially around western coasts but also along the rain band as it moves eastwards.

Windy and wet weather continues to clear southeast wards but probably stalls near southern English coasts later on in the evening. Scattered showers follow across the northwest while some central and eastern areas become clearer.

Thursday November 3

Rain affecting parts of southeast England and East Anglia could be heavy and persistent for some. Elsewhere, sunny spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west.

Outlook for Friday November 4, Bonfire Night and Sunday November 6: