News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
2 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
3 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
3 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
6 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
23 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

B&M store closures: Handful of stores shutting their doors this month - full list including Cheshire & Bolton

B&M is shutting multiple stores this year, with three further branches set to close for good in May - but it’s not all doom and gloom for fans of the retailer.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 1st May 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read

B&M is shutting three stores this month - the latest in its string of high street closures. The budget retailer has announced its Bishop Auckland branch will close for good on Friday (May 5).

B&M will then pull the shutters down on its Widnes store for the final time on May 17 before relocating it to a new site on May 24. Finally, the chain will say goodbye to its Burnden Retail Park store in Bolton on May 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after B&M already shut five of its stores for good this year.

B&M store closures - full list

Most Popular

    These are all the B&M stores which have closed this year so far or will be shutting their doors for good in May.

    • Castlegate Shopping Centre, Stockton - CLOSED on February 25
    • Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, Wales - CLOSED on March 4
    • Boucher Road, Belfast - CLOSED on March 26
    • Queens Drive Retail Park, Kilmarnock - CLOSED on March 26
    • Broadwalk Shopping Centre, Bristol - CLOSED on March 29
    • Bishop Auckland, County Durham - May 5
    • Widnes, Cheshire - May 17
    • Burden Retail Park, Bolton - May 24
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The good news for B&M fans is the reasons for most of the closures are linked to new store openings. The Stockton store in the Castlegate Shopping Centre has been relocated to a bigger unit, for example.

    The store in Queens Drive Retail Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland, was also moved over to a new site over to the Glencairn Retail Park. But the store in Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Bristol closed because there are plans to demolish the shopping centre.

    B&M is shutting multiple stores this year, with three further branches set to down shutters for good in May - but it’s not all doom and gloom for fans of the discount retailer.B&M is shutting multiple stores this year, with three further branches set to down shutters for good in May - but it’s not all doom and gloom for fans of the discount retailer.
    B&M is shutting multiple stores this year, with three further branches set to down shutters for good in May - but it’s not all doom and gloom for fans of the discount retailer.

    B&M will also open or re-launch six new stores this year:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Leven - April 29 (re-launch)
    • Armagh - May 5 (re-launch)
    • Widnes - May 24
    • Fforestfach - May 26
    • Jarrow - May 27 (re-launch)
    • Fazakerley - May 31
    Related topics:B&MCost of living