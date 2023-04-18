News you can trust since 1877
B&M makes major change to website which will affect how customers can shop

B&M has made a change to its website which will affect how customers can buy products

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST- 1 min read

B&M has made a major change to its website which will affect the way customers can shop. It has been revealed B&M has scrapped its home delivery service so customers can no longer order an item on their main website and have it delivered to their doorstep.

The budget retailer began trialling home deliveries in June last year, on a range of products that were hard for customers to transport home from stores. Almost 1,000 products including toys, electricals, garden furniture and bedding were made available to order.

But this week, Retail Week reports B&M stopped its home delivery trial in February and the website no longer has the option to order items online.

This means anyone looking to order large home products, such as a sofa or home furniture, will have to visit a store and find a way to get it home themselves. Previously, anything with an orange van logo next to it could be delivered.

Most Popular

    When we checked the B&M website today (April 18) there were no items on the main B&M website available to order. However, B&M’s garden building site which sells garden products including sheds, garden storage and greenhouses still had the option to make online orders.

    The new B&M will sell groceries, pet food, health and beauty products, electricals, tools toys and games. It will also boast a garden centre selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.The new B&M will sell groceries, pet food, health and beauty products, electricals, tools toys and games. It will also boast a garden centre selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.
    National World has contacted B&M for a comment.

