Just days after Jeremy Paxman, who was the longest-serving quizmaster on UK TV, stepped down from his role as host of University Challenge, a new host has been announced.

Journalist and broadcaster Amol Rajan will be taking on the role of University Challenge host, the BBC has revealed.

Amol will become just the third person to host University Challenge after it launched 60 years ago in 1962.

The BBC said that he will begin filming early next year and will be on screen from Autumn 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the new host.

Who is Amol Rajan?

Amol Rajan is a journalist and broadcaster who has been the BBC’s media editor since December 2016 and a presenter on the BBC radio 4’s Today programme since May 2021.

He previously presented on BBC radio 2, The One show and was also the editor of the Independent Newspaper.

After news broke of his new role as host of University Challenge, Rajan said: “Being asked to host my favourite TV programme is dream-come-true territory.

“I have watched University Challenge obsessively for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music, and inspirational contestants.

“It’s the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa.

“I am very conscious that in the late, great Bamber (Gascoigne), and that giant of British culture, Jeremy, I have vast shoes to fill.

“With his immense intellect, authority, and respect from students and viewers alike, Jeremy hands over a format, and show, as strong as ever.

“I won’t stop thinking today about my late, beloved Dad, whose devotion to education brought him to England, whose love of knowledge I imbibed as a kid, and whose belief in the noble challenge of university so shaped my life.”

“I’ll devote my first ‘starter for 10’ to him – and to the millions of quiz fiends who, like me, love those rare occasions when they know the answer before the students do.”