Wild Isles filming locations: BBC confirm wildlife spots seen in David Attenborough’s new series - episode 3

In episode 3 of Wild Isles, viewers are treated to stunning footage of Britain and Ireland’s grasslands - do you recognise the filming locations?

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:29 GMT- 1 min read

In episode three of Wild Isles, Sir David Attenborough explores some of Britain and Ireland’s most beautiful grasslands. From the coastal flower meadows in the Scottish Outer Hebrides to the rich open landscapes in the mountains of south-west Ireland, filming for the BBC show could be taking place right on your doorstep.

In the latest episode of Wild Isles, viewers will be graced with more spectacular and spellbinding footage from the team that bought you ‘Our Planet’. The whole series was filmed on over 200 shoots over three years with the Wild Isles crew scaling the domestic isles looking for rare instances of natural phenomena.

Here’s a list of the filming locations for episode 3.

Wild Isles filming locations 

    Episode 3

    • Boxing hares: Suffolk
    • Hares hunted by golden eagle: Islay
    • Machair: Hebrides; North Uist
    • Vole Nest & Owl: Hebrides
    • Bee snail: Dorset
    • Rabbits, foxes & buzzard: Suffolk; Dorset
    • Wild horses: Cambridgeshire; Salisbury Plain
    • Large blue butterfly: Gloucestershire
    • Black grouse: Cairngorms
    • Adders: Northumberland
    • Hen harrier: Cairngorms
    • Red deer: Killarney National Park
