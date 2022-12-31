Where many Christmas specials look to act as a single story arc contained in one episode, the 2022 Call The Midwife decided to eschew convention. While the show managed to resolve some storylines during its Christmas Eve screening, it threw open a few questions we hope will be answered throughout series 12 of the popular show, beginning New Year’s Day on BBC One. Some spoilers ahead…

The biggest takeaway from the Christmas Special occurred when Nurse Trixie Franklin, played by Helen George , was finally asked for her hand in marriage by the dashing Matthew Aylward, played by Olly Rix . While the Christmas episode saw Matthew being advised left, right and centre about his proposition, ultimately he managed to pop the question - which Trixie promptly accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas viewers may also wonder if the friendship struck up between Reggie Jackson, played by Daniel Lauri e, and new mum Cindy who throughout the Christmas episode went from problem to problem after her release from Holloway Prison . The pair became somewhat inspirations, with Cindy sitting on stage with her newborn, giving Reggie the confidence to perform at the talent show. Will Cindy become a regular around the East London area?

Producers of the show, based on the historical memoirs of nurse and midwife Jennifer Worth , have already revealed that there will be a total of eight episodes comprising the new series. But those looking for a few additional spoilers may once again be disappointed - creator Heidi Thoma s has been tight-lipped on what viewers can expect in 2023.

Most Popular

With the show having already covered topical issues including nationalised healthcare, infertility, teen pregnancy and adoption, and with the series inching closer to the 70s, will the changing attitudes leading into the new decade be at play throughout the new series?

Full cast list for Call The Midwife series 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen George returns to the new series of Call The Midwife as Nurse Trixie Franklin

Helen George as Nurse Beatrix "Trixie" Franklin

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane.

Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch the new series of Call The Midwife?