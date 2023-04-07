Welcome to Barbie Land! Set to be the movie of the year, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is almost upon us with the release of its teaser trailer and amazing character posters on Tuesday (April 4), sending fans into a frenzy. The movie’s official tagline - "She’s everything. He’s just Ken." - also offers a clue to the tone of the film.

And now even fans get to be a part of it - by making memes as one of the character’s promotional pictures. Thanks to a Barbie selfie generator created by the Barbie team, you can now fulfil all your wildest “This Barbie” and “This Ken” dreams with a customised “This Barbie is…” tagline.

Even if you don’t have a selfie, you can choose any picture you’d like - even your pet - and it will generate a character. The Barbie meme craze has also taken social media by storm with celebrities jumping on the bandwagon.

The film starring Margot Robbie has been in production for quite some time, but the completion date is now in sight: on July 21, fans will finally be able to view the film’s star-studded cast on the big screen.

Although the movie’s plot is being kept under wraps, the synopsis hints at the idea that in Barbie Land, Barbies are expected to be flawless in every way, while Kens are content to merely exist: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken."

Now that Barbie-mania is in full swing why not take your creativity to the next level. Let the Barbification begin!

Step-by-step guide to creating your own Barbie meme

Step one: Visit the Barbie poster generating website .

Step two: The AI will automatically load a cropped version of your image, which you may then modify as you see fit.

Margot Robbie stars in Barbie - one of the most hotly anticipated films of 2023.

Step three: Make adjustments to your poster by altering the font and colour.