Channel 4 has announced that Stacey Solomon has been replaced on Bake Off: The Professionals.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 12th May 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read

Stacey Solomon has been replaced on Bake Off: The Professionals, Channel 4 has announced. The 33-year-old TV presenter hosted the spin-off version of the hit Channel 4 baking show for just one series.

In a tweet posted to the official Great British Bake Off account, it said actress Ellie Jane Taylor would take over her role. It said: "From Ted Lasso to tiramisu - we’re delighted to welcome @EllieJaneTaylor as our new co-host on Bake Off: The Professionals alongside @LiamcBakes."

Although the broadcaster did not address Stacey’s departure from the programme, the celebrity host confirmed later that she had to go on maternity leave. She said: “So excited to watch this! @EllieJaneTaylor @BritishBakeOff it’s going to be amazing! Can’t believe I missed out on chocolate week and opted for giving birth instead.”

New teams are introduced in each episode of Bake Off: The Professionals, and they are tasked with demonstrating their utmost patisserie prowess in order to wow the judges and remain in the competition.

    There are 12 teams of pastry chefs - from restaurants, hotels, and small enterprises, competing for the chance to take home the trophy.

    It was reported in December that Stacey was expecting her fifth child - her third child with her husband, TV personality Joe Swash, who she met while she took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2010.

