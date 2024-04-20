One-year-old baby laughs uncontrollably during his first roller coaster ride in funny video

One-year-old Cruz Kimitri-McElroy can be seen non-stop laughing on the roller coaster, while his parents look on in amazement - watch below.
By Jessica Martin
Published 20th Apr 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 17:09 BST
A one-year-old baby was left in stitches when he experienced his first roller coaster ride.

Video footage shows Cruz Kimitri-McElroy sitting on his dad's knee and laughing uncontrollably on the Slinky Dog ride in Disneyland Paris. Parents Simon McElroy and Sophia-Kimitri McElroy took Cruz and his sister Ariana on a trip to Disneyland in April 2024. 

Cruz had never been on a roller coaster before so Simon and Sophia couldn't believe it when he laughed on the ride. Sophia uploaded the video to her social media @houseofmcelroy, where the post received more than 300K views.

One-year-old Cruz Kimitri-McElroy with his dad Simon McElroy.One-year-old Cruz Kimitri-McElroy with his dad Simon McElroy.
Sophia, 34, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, said: "We were like what the hell? We might need to take him on some more rides now. We thought he would be a bit confused but he wouldn't stop laughing.

“We didn't expect him to love it that much. It was hysterical. We saw some other kids who weren't as impressed with the ride, so I'm glad I had the kid that loved it."

