Tributes have poured in for Angus Cloud, just hours after news broke that the Euphoria actor, aged just 25, had died. In a statement released by his family, they said he had struggled with the loss of his father, who was buried last week.

His family were first to pay tribute, saying: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

One of the most famous supermodels on the planet, Gigi Hadid, also paid tribute to the actor on Monday (31 July), writing: “Just saw the news about the loss of Angus.

“I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit. My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Rapper Denzel Curry also paid tribute. The pair crossed paths during a flight to Dublin, Ireland, and they were fans of each other’s work. Curry said: “Not the news I wanted to hear this morning, Rest in Power Angus Cloud.