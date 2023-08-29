Welsh dancer Amy Dowden has teased that she may return to Strictly Come Dancing this year just months after being diagnosed with cancer

Amy Dowden has teased a sensational return to Strictly Come Dancing this year, just weeks after undergoing chemotherapy as she continues her fight against breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with three months ago.

The Welsh dancer, who first appeared on Strictly six years ago in 2017, was expected to miss the upcoming series due to her diagnosis, but that could be set to change. Dowden wrote how she was determined to make it back on the dance floor as soon as possible.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ stage three breast cancer back in May this year. She found a lump while preparing for her honeymoon with husband Ben Jones in April and shared her diagnosis weeks later.

Dowden was ruled out of Strictly and its upcoming 21st season two months later in June, when, after a mastectomy, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with ‘another type of cancer.

But now, in a brand new interview, Amy has said that despite her ongoing treatment, she’s hopeful of being involved in the upcoming series. Speaking to Hello!, she revealed she may be ready to put on her dancing shoes sooner than she thought.

She revealed: “I’ve been on the phone to the Strictly team today. They said they’re getting me some fabulous wigs ready [for any appearances].” Anticipation is growing for the upcoming series, with a star studded cast announced.

Whilst Dowden has been ruled out of being paired up, she hopes to feature, whether it’s in a full dance routine, a video clip from home, or even on an episode of supplementary show It Takes Two.