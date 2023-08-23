Aldi has taken two meat products off shelves and wants customers to send packs back to stores in exchange for refunds.

Aldi has issued an urgent “do not eat” warning to customers after recalling two popular meat products, which have now been pulled from shelves. Aldi recalled The Deli Salami Selection and The Deli Continental Selection because it may contain milk which hadn’t been mentioned on the packets’ labels.

It means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recalled products have use-by dates of September 25, 2023. The Deli Salami Selection packs are 140g and The Deli Continental Selection are 120g in size.

Aldi has taken them off shelves and wants customers to send packs back to stores in exchange for refunds. The FSA website said: "Aldi is recalling the above products from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

"If you have bought the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were purchased for a full refund."