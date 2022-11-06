Aldi shoppers rushed to their local supermarkets and the official website on Sunday (November 6) morning after the German retailer launched its recent Special Buy. Rivalling the popular Ninja Air Fryer, Aldi’s own-brand dual basket version is now on store shelves.

Ahead of the festive season, consumers have struggled to get their hands on the Ninja Dual Air Fryer due to the insane levels of demand. The American appliance distributor is currently in the middle of a jaw-dropping £90 off sale for Black Friday that proved so popular it crashed the website.

The main reason behind its popularity is because of the appliance’s energy efficiency and faster cooking times. Despite using electricity, it reportedly costs half the price to cook with an air fryer compared to regular gas ovens.

Buying into the hype, supermarkets like Aldi have launched their very own versions at a much lower price. The most expensive Ninja Air Fryer totals at around £230 - during the sale - and the cheapest, which is the 7.6L model of the Ninja Dual Air Fryer, will set customers back about £200.

All while the Ambiano, which is Aldi’s own-brand dual basket air fryer, is priced at £89.99 which makes it around £140 cheaper than the Ninja. It has been available online through the website recently, but only hit stores on Sunday (November 6).

Aldi’s Ambiano Air Fryer comes with seven pre-set programs, as well as functions to reheat, defrost, keep warm and sync. It features an easy-to-navigate touch screen control system with a 60 minute timer and adjustable temperature controls, two four litre cooking baskets and soft touch handles.

It is currently available online and can be purchased via the official Aldi website , however due to demand you might find yourself in a queue. You can also visit or contact your local Aldi and find out if they have any in stock.

Argos cheap air fryer alternative to Ninja

