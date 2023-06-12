The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has recalled several products affecting customers at Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Lidl. The regulator has issued a “do not eat” warning over fears they could pose a risk to customers.

The recall includes chocolate, guacamole and a pasta dish. Some products pose a health risk as they contain ingredients not stated on the packaging while one could contain pieces of plastic.

The FSA is urging shoppers with any of the affected items to not eat them and return them to the store where they bought them as soon as possible. When returning recalled items, customers are eligible for a refund, even without a receipt.

Below is a full list of recalled items.

FSA recalled items from Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Lidl

Jack’s Guacamole

Booker Group Limited is recalling Jack’s Guacamole 125g because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The product details are:

Pack size: 125g

Best before: June 24, 2023

The FSA said: "Booker Group Limited is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

Mac ‘N’ No Cheese

Asda is recalling OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese because it may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The product details are: Pack size: 400g

Use by: June 1, 2 & 3, 2023

The FSA said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.”

Chocolate

Lidl is recalling Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts because it may contain pieces of plastic. The FSA said the possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

The product details are:

Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts

Pack size: 100g

Lot number: L3083A112

Best before: December 19, 2023

The FSA said: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0203 966 5566 or [email protected]"

Flavoured Fudge

Buttermilk is recalling Buttermilk Speculoos Flavoured Fudge with Biscuit Chunks because it contains wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

The recall is specific to England. The product details are:

Buttermilk Speculoos Flavoured Fudge with Biscuit Chunks

Pack size: 175g

Batch code: 79904, 80515, 81058

Best before: February 19, 2024, March 21, 2024, April 20, 2024