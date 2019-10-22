Young people in Burnley urged to get TV licences after dozens caught out

Young people in Burnley are being warned to 'get a TV licence' before they are hit with hefty fines.

A total of 72 young people, aged 18 to 25, were interviewed by TV Licensing visiting fficers for watching live TV or BBC iPlayer without a valid licence in the last year in Burnley according to figures released by TV Licensing.

The findings revealed that a total of 718 were visited across Lancashire.

TV Licensing makes more than 7,500 visits across the UK a day, focusing on unlicensed addresses where occupants have ignored previous attempts to make contact.

Not all visits lead to prosecution and the majority of first-time offenders are not prosecuted if they buy a licence before their court date.

There are more than 20,000 students throughout Lancashire, and with 84% of UK undergraduates aged 24 and under, TV Licensing is reminding them that they risk facing prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 if they are caught watching live TV, or BBC programmes on iPlayer without a valid TV licence; this includes any device, not just a TV set.

Tim Downs, spokesman for TV Licensing in the north, said: “Students will now have settled into their new term and every year myths circulate around about when you do and don’t need a licence.

“Most students own at least one device capable of showing live TV or watching BBC iPlayer - such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet computer – it’s important they know the law around being correctly licensed, so we would encourage them to visit tvl.co.uk/uni to find out more.”

A standard TV licence costs £154.50 and there are many payment options available, from paying in one go to spreading the cost over the year. They can buy and manage their licence online and if they don’t need their licence for a full 12 months, they could apply for a refund.

Students can check if they need a licence at www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo – or by calling 0300 790 6113.

For more information on TV Licensing, please visit www.tvlicensing.co.uk/north.