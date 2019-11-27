Young Burnley theatre school students set to dazzle audiences with showcase of hits from popular musicals

Talented young singers and dancers from a Burnley theatre school are preparing to dazzle audiences with another show stopping performance next weekend.

Decades Apart is a cabaret showcase of songs and dances from shows Basics Junior Theatre School has presented over the years.

Students from the Shooting Stars group, who are aged between eight and 14, auditioned for the showcase earlier this year and the performance will be staged at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre in Colne next Friday and Saturday (December 6th and 7th).

School principal Andy Cooke said: "The talent we were privileged to experience at the auditions was incredible.

"Every member of the panel was blown away and left speechless at some point.

"To each and every student who auditioned this year be extremely proud of what you’ve achieved, the team is brimming with pride and admiration.

"Last year, we witnessed some incredible talent and yet again we are in for a treat as the performances the audiences will see are far beyond their years and that is testimony to the effort and responsiveness of our students - week in, week out.

"I would like to thank our team for all they do and I appreciate every single minute they invest in our students training."

The show starts at 7-30pm each night and anyone who would like tickets is asked to go to basicsjuniortheatre.co.uk.