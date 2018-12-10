Young Burnley footballers hit back of net with festive bag packing drive for club

Budding young footballers rolled up their sleeves to help Christmas shoppers pack their bags.

The players from AFC Clarets were on hand to help shoppers at Burnley's Tesco store as part of a drive to raise money for the club.

An AFC Clarets player gets ready to help shoppers pack their bags.

And generous customers handed over £640 to the footballers which will go towards new equipment to allow more boys and girls to join the club.

It will also be used for ground maintenance to create a safer playing surface for the teams.

The teams play on Basnett Street and have fantastic support from parents.

The club was set up in 2015 by Ashley and Katie Barnes and Gary and Angela Dugdale. They wanted to create the right environment for children to go along and join a non profitable family run football club.

Service with a smile from this AFC Clarets player as he prepares for the charity bag pack.

Teams play in the Accrington and District Junior League and the East Lancashire Football Alliance.

Plans are now on the cards to take the teams away to play in a tournament abroad.

Ashley said: "We would like to thank Tesco for letting us do the bag pack as we are always looking for support and this has really helped us out."

One of the AFC Clarets prepares to help the shoppers at Tesco.