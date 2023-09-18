News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued by Met Office for Preston and Lancashire but not Blackpool

The Met Office has warned heavy rain affecting parts of northwest England and Wales may lead to some flooding.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has warned heavy rain affecting parts of Lancashire may lead to some flooding.

The alert for Lancashire is between 6am on Tuesaday (September 19) and 6pm on Wednesday September 20).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Met Office spokesman said: "Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will affect many parts of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most Popular

"The heaviest and most persistent rainfall during this period is expected to affect the high ground of northwest England, northwest Wales and south Wales.

"Over the course of this 36 hours in these areas, 50-100 mm of rainfall is likely to accumulate widely, with as much as 150-200 mm in some locations."

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the north westThe Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the north west
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the north west

What to expect

  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
  • Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

For five tips on how to stay safe in heavy rain visit The Met Office here.

Related topics:Met OfficeLancashireNorth WestPrestonHeavy rainWalesEnglandSpokesmanBlackpool