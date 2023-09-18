Yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued by Met Office for Preston and Lancashire but not Blackpool
The Met Office has warned heavy rain affecting parts of northwest England and Wales may lead to some flooding.
The alert for Lancashire is between 6am on Tuesaday (September 19) and 6pm on Wednesday September 20).
A Met Office spokesman said: "Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will affect many parts of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"The heaviest and most persistent rainfall during this period is expected to affect the high ground of northwest England, northwest Wales and south Wales.
"Over the course of this 36 hours in these areas, 50-100 mm of rainfall is likely to accumulate widely, with as much as 150-200 mm in some locations."
What to expect
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely