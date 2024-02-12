News you can trust since 1877
Year 5 Sleepover at Brunshaw Primary School

A fantastic night was had at Brunshaw Primary School's annual Year 5 sleepover on Thursday 8th February.
By Andrea RodgerContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024
Staff and children enjoyed a silent disco, board games, hide and seek in the dark and glow in the dark dodgeball. They finished the night with hot dogs, hot chocolate and homemade cookies that went down a treat! Everyone settled down to sleep in the hall in their cosy sleeping bags.

The children were absolutely wonderful. Staff and parents are very proud. A big thank you to all involved.