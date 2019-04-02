World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty will be guest of honour at returning Pendle Powerfest event

World Superbike legend and former King of the Jungle Carl Fogarty is to be the guest of honour when Pendle Powerfest returns next month.



The seventh annual family motorshow will return to Nelson and Colne College on Sunday, May 26th.

The event will once again bring an eclectic mix of fantastic vehicles, a new live arena, music and entertainment, a food village and lots to entertain the family.

The show’s aim is to raise funds and awareness for the jamiearnold.org campaign fundraising for St Rocco’s Hospice. Jamie was a popular and talented 20-year-old aspiring racing driver who could have gone on to do great things, sadly it was not to be.

Jamie died last year after a battle with Lynch Syndrome – a genetic condition which has a high risk of colon cancer as well as other cancers. The money donated will go to St Rocco’s Hospice where Jamie spent his last few months.

“It’s fantastic that Pendle Powerfest have chosen our fundraising campaign for St Rocco’s in Jamie’s name as the main beneficiary of this year’s event. We are really grateful to the team for everything they have put into this,” said Tim Arnold, father of Jamie.

The Community Champion is the Outcry Theatre Company, Based in Colne, it is a small, independent arts organisation whick works alongside community events and shows whilst producing their own work in local theatres and other spaces.

It aims to be an inclusive theatre company and welcome people of all abilities regardless of background, ethnicity, race, religion, gender or any other factor with the ethic of contributing positively to local arts and where possible, give back to the community. The group is entirely self funded and has spent two years raising enough money to put on its first complete play.

Welcomed to the show for the first time is local celebrity and motorbike star Fogarty. Racing since the age of 14, Carl has gone on to become the most successful World Superbike racer of all time in terms of the number of championships. He also holds the second highest number of race wins at 59. Carl widened his audience as he shot to fame when crowned King of the Jungle in 2014’s I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here!

Carl will be making a special guest appearance in the Colne Tyres VIP area, signing autographs and sharing stories of his career.

“I’ve heard a lot about Pendle Powerfest. It’s a great local event, raising money for worthy local causes. So I’m really pleased to be able to help out and hope to see as many people as possible down there,” he said.

“It’s an amazing lineup this year,” added organiser, Chris Walker. “The team have done an outstanding job pulling this all together.

“We wanted to give the show a refresh this year so by bringing in the arena and VIP area, plus lots more activities for visitors, we have really pushed things on again.”

The show runs from 10am until 3pm with an entry charge of £5 for adults with accompanied under 12’s going free. Motorcycles only will be permitted display entry on the day priced at £2.50 or £5 with pillion.

For the latest information about the show visit www.pendlepowerfest.com or search for Pendle Powerfest on all major social media platforms.