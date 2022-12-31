The woman was involved in a collision with a van on Belvedere Road in the town around 5-30am today.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance and remains there in a serious condition.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage, including via CCTV, ring doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone, to get in touch.

