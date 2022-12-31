Woman in her 30s left with serious injuries following road collision in Burnley
Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 30s was left with serious injuries following a collision in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
1 hour ago - 1 min read
The woman was involved in a collision with a van on Belvedere Road in the town around 5-30am today.
She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance and remains there in a serious condition.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage, including via CCTV, ring doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone, to get in touch.
If you can help please call 101 quoting log 0227 of today (Dec 31).