Woman airlifted to hospital after town centre road accident

A woman was airlifted the Royal Preston Hospital with suspected head injuries after a road accident in Burnley at lunch-time today.



The woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the accident at noon in Bridge Street close to the Charter Walk underground car park.

The entrance to Bridge Street in Burnley is cordoned off after an accident this lunch-time involving a car and a woman pedestrian who was airlifted to hospital with suspected head injuries.

The victim was in collision with a Vauxhall Zafira and the road was cordoned off for over two hours while accident investigators were at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the accident and anyone with information is asked to ring 101 and quote log number 463 8th January 2018.