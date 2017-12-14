Win tickets to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The latest film in the Star Wars saga has finally landed at cinemas and you could be going to watch it for free.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, starring Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher is one of the hottest film events of 2017 and thanks to those kind folk at Burnley Reel Cinema we have two pairs of tickets to give away.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning one of these pairs is rally the Rebel Alliance, locate the Death Star, blow the station's main reactor and make it out alive. Or, answer the following question:

Who plays Princess Leia?

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Tickets will be subject to availability at time of booking and may exclude busy screen times.

Deadline for entries is Tuesday, noon.

May the Force be with you.