What makes you happy on this special day?

People across the North West and the world over are celebrating the sixth annual International Day of Happiness today.

The concept, launched in 2013, was created to inspire and lead a global “happiness movement” and is celebrated across all UN nations each March 20.

Have a happy day

This year’s theme is “share happiness” and people are being urged to take action to make themselves and others welcome more happiness into their lives.

The Action for Happiness pledge states: “I will try to create more happiness in the world around me.”

Some suggestions for spreading the love this March 20 include picking up the phone and calling a friend for a chat and sharing a meal with people - apparently a third of all Brits are at their happiest when they eat and 80 per cent of dog owners are happy.