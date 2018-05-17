WEEKEND WEATHER: Lancashire's royal wedding weather

Residents in Lancashire will be basking in glorious sunshine and warm weather during the royal wedding this weekend, say weather experts.

Forecasters at the Met Office predict that temperatures on Saturday could hit highs of 20 °C making it the perfect day for celebratory BBQs and garden parties.

Friday is expected to kick off with a chilly start with the day developing into a fine and dry day with temperatures reaching a maximum of 19 °C.

As temperatures rise on Saturday, royal wedding well wishers may well be fanning themselves with their union flags in attempt to cool down.

Sunday brings the risk of rain during the afternoon with more cloud cover heading to Lancashire. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 19 °C.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "After another chilly start, Friday promises to be a fine and dry day. With only light breezes it will feel pleasantly warm, with temperatures a degree up on Thursday's. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

"Saturday is expected to stay fine with sunny periods. On Sunday increasing cloud brings a threat of rain during the afternoon."