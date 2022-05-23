According to the Met Office, Wednesday could see some sunshine and dry conditions with sunny spells expected for most on Friday.

Over the weekend, fine and dry weather will persist, however some light showers remain possible.

Near normal temperatures can be expected for most, perhaps feeling warmer in the south and southwest.

The sun is set to shine in Lancashire this week

Into the following week, the weather is likely to become more settled. This means drier conditions and above average temperatures for most, particularly in the south and southeast, and fewer showers all round. As we move into the beginning of June, drier than average conditions are expected to persist overall.

