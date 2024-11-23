Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Storm Bert has battered the town today.

Following heavy rain, Burnley Council has issued a warning to say it has closed Thompson Park for “safety reasons”.

In a public notice on Facebook, a council spokesperson said: “Due to safety reasons, Thompson’s Park has been closed to the public due to the levels of water in the river. All being well, it will reopen first thing tomorrow morning.”