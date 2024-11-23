Storm Bert: Thompson Park in Burnley closed for 'safety reasons'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Storm Bert has battered the town today.
Following heavy rain, Burnley Council has issued a warning to say it has closed Thompson Park for “safety reasons”.
In a public notice on Facebook, a council spokesperson said: “Due to safety reasons, Thompson’s Park has been closed to the public due to the levels of water in the river. All being well, it will reopen first thing tomorrow morning.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.