A water company has shared three ways to save water, as temperatures are set to rise.

Temperatures are predicted to surge later this week, with the Met Office forecasting some places in the UK could see temperatures in the high 20s - even reaching 30°C.

Yorkshire and the north west of England are currently in drought status.

Ahead of the hot weather, Southern Water has shared tips on saving water.

The company said: “We’re heading into another warm spell this week and even though some of us got a good soaking over the weekend, it’s still super important to save water as the sun makes a comeback!”

Three tips to save water

One suggestion on ways to save water is trying to finish your shower before a song ends. A shower of under four minutes could save water.

Another of Southern Water’s tips on saving water is to ‘​let your lawn go gold’. They say, “brown grass isn’t dead – it's just resting! Skip the sprinklers and let nature do its thing. Your lawn will bounce back once the rain returns!”

The company also suggests swapping the hose for a watering can, with it being faster, more efficient, and potentially saving up to 1,000 litres of water per hour.