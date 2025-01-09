Police close junction of Halifax Road and Ridehalgh Lane in Burnley this morning due to icy conditions
Icy conditions have closed a road in Burnley this morning.
The junction of Halifax Road and Ridehalgh Lane will remain closed in both directions until Burnley Police make sure the road is safe.
Police have advised motorists to either delay their journey or look for an alternative route and leave plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
