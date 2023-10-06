Mitton Road in Clitheroe was flooded due to the heavy rain.

Lancashire County Council is asking people to leave extra time for their journeys as work continues to deal with flooding incidents following this morning’s heavy rain.

The council’s highways teams have been very busy today attending incidents around the county where flooding has affected roads, and there are still some road closures in place for safety.

Much of the localised flooding to highways happened due to local drainage systems becoming overwhelmed by the heavy rain.

Any standing water should drain away as the systems clear, however people are urged to report any ongoing issues so that highways teams can investigate.

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “If you need to travel, please leave more time for your journey and be particularly cautious as there is still standing water in some places, and there may still be some emergency road closures in place.

“Please stay safe if you are out and about, and don’t drive into flood waters.”