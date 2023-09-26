News you can trust since 1877
Lancashire weather: County set to be hit by strong winds as Storm Agnes sweeps across UK

A yellow weather warning has been updated by the Met Office after winds of up to 75mph were predicted to hit Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
Storm Agnes will bring a spell of strong and disruptive winds this week, with gusts of up to 75mph predicted to hit the coastline.

The Met Office said injuries from flying debris was possible and buildings could be damaged.

They added power cuts were likely to occur and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected by the strong wings.

Forecasters also warned “there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves.”

A yellow weather warning – which covers all of Lancashire – was subsequently updated by the Met Office.

It will be in place from midday on Wednesday (September 27) until 7am on Thursday (September 28).

Storm Agnes will bring a spell of strong and disruptive winds this week
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across Northern Ireland and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning.

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of Agnes, gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.

“The strongest winds are expected to affect Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire where some places inland may see gusts of 60 mph and 65-75 mph over hills and around coasts.

“These are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.”

The Met Office said injuries from flying debris was possible
Here’s what to expect:

- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible;

- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

- Some power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Forecasters also warned "there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves"
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close

- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads

