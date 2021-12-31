A yellow warning for rain was issued by the Met Office at around 10pm on Thursday (December 30) evening as authorities were forced to close roads and issue safety warnings.

The weather warning, which was in place until 4am on Friday, affected Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Drier and brighter conditions are expected on Friday and into the weekend, with only some scattered showers forecast.

Some flood alerts are still in place this morning.

There are still 5 flood alerts in place in and around the immediate Lancashire area as of 8.40am this morning (December 31).

These are the flood alerts still in place, however, updates from the Environment Agency are expected throughout the morning:

Walsden Water at Walsden

River levels have risen as a result of persistent rainfall on Thursday (December 30)and into Friday morning (December 31), this means that flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible until 12:00pm on Friday.

Lower River Wyre

Areas most at risk include River Wyre, River Cocker, Pilling Water and other watercourses from Catterall to Fleetwood, including St Michaels and Great Eccleston and Preesall. Flooding is possible at River Wyre, River Cocker, Pilling Water and other watercourses from Catterall to Fleetwood, including St Michaels and Great Eccleston and Preesall.

Upper River Wyre, Brock

Areas most at risk include Rivers Wyre, Calder and Brock and other watercourses from Abbeystead to Catterall including Scorton, Garstang, Bilsborrow, Ainspool and Churchtown. Flooding is possible at Rivers Wyre, Calder and Brock and other watercourses from Abbeystead to Catterall including Scorton, Garstang, Bilsborrow, Ainspool and Churchtown.

Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck

Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads. We expect river levels to rise until mid-morning, after which time this band of rain is forecast to clear to the north-east and we expect river levels to drop. Our incident response staff are checking defences and closely monitoring the forecast.

Upper River Irwell catchment with Oldham, Bolton, Rochdale, Haslingden, Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall