After weeks of grey and gloomy weather, with the odd bit of sunshine here and there, that big yellow thing in the sky is coming back in full force.

From tomorrow, high temperatures are forecast with Monday and Tuesday expected to be the hottest days next week, both reaching 26 degrees C.

Tomorrow there should be clear skies and sunshine all day with the mercury topping out at 19 degrees C.

Here comes the sun! The weather is forecast to hot up from tomorrow (Saturday) ... at last!

Sunday will be a tad warmer at 22 degrees but clouds may spoil some of the sunshine.

Next week Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days of the week but Wednesday through to Friday should also see some decent sunshine.