Flood alerts have been issued across Burnley and Pendle this morning after torrential rainfall over night.

The Environmnent Agency has issued alerts for the Sefton Street watercourse in Brierfield and Walverden Street in Nelson. Flood alerts are also in place for the rivers Calder, Brun, Don and Pendlewater and Laneshaw Bridge to the river Ribble including Trawden, Burnley, Nelson and Colne.

The rain has also caused chaos on the roads with long delays on the M65 after flooding on the eastbound carriageway between junction 11 for Burnley and junction 12 for Brierfield.

Heavy rain overnight has caused chaos on Burnley's roads and the Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts (photos for illustration purposes)

Flooding has also been reported on the A59 at Gisburn, the A671 Whalley Road in Whalley, Clitheroe Road in Whalley. A section of the Padiham by pass also proved hazardous with standing flood water.