News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Flood alerts issued across Burnley and Pendle as heavy overnight downpours cause chaos on the roads

Flood alerts have been issued across Burnley and Pendle this morning after torrential rainfall over night.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 09:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Environmnent Agency has issued alerts for the Sefton Street watercourse in Brierfield and Walverden Street in Nelson. Flood alerts are also in place for the rivers Calder, Brun, Don and Pendlewater and Laneshaw Bridge to the river Ribble including Trawden, Burnley, Nelson and Colne.

Read More
Appeal to raise £300,000 for new play area at Royal Manchester Children's Hospit...

The rain has also caused chaos on the roads with long delays on the M65 after flooding on the eastbound carriageway between junction 11 for Burnley and junction 12 for Brierfield.

Heavy rain overnight has caused chaos on Burnley's roads and the Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts (photos for illustration purposes)Heavy rain overnight has caused chaos on Burnley's roads and the Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts (photos for illustration purposes)
Heavy rain overnight has caused chaos on Burnley's roads and the Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts (photos for illustration purposes)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flooding has also been reported on the A59 at Gisburn, the A671 Whalley Road in Whalley, Clitheroe Road in Whalley. A section of the Padiham by pass also proved hazardous with standing flood water.

The latest Met Office forecast shows that heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout this morning but will ease off later today.

Related topics:Flood alertsBurnleyPendleNelsonBrierfield