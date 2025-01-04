The 576 UK postcode areas eligible for a DWP cold weather payment
Some people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are entitled to a cold weather payment after a prolonged period of below-zero temperatures.
Cold weather payments: what are they?
The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).
Cold weather payments: who is eligible?
People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.
Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?
Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.
Cold weather payments: postcodes currently eligible
So far, the postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:
Carlisle weather station
- CA1 Carlisle, Cumbria
- CA2 Carlisle, Cumbria
- CA3 Carlisle, Cumbria
- CA4 Wetheral, Cumbria
- CA5 Orton, Cumbria
- CA6 Kirklinton, Cumbria
- CA7 Waverton, Cumbria
- CA8 Brampton, Cumbria
- DG16 Gretna border (parts in England)
Keeleweather station
- CW1 Crewe, Cheshire East
- CW2 Crewe, Cheshire East
- CW3 Bridgemere, Cheshire East
- CW5 Nantwich, Cheshire East
- CW12 Congleton, Cheshire East
- ST1 Stoke-on-Trent
- ST2 Stoke-on-Trent
- ST3 Stoke-on-Trent
- ST4 Stoke-on-Trent
- ST5 Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire
- ST6 Stoke-on-Trent
- ST7 Kidsgrove, Staffordshire
- ST12 Barlaston, Staffordshire
- ST14 Uttoxeter, Staffordshire
- ST15 Stone, Staffordshire
- ST16 Stafford, Staffordshire
- ST17 Stafford, Staffordshire
- ST18 Hopton, Staffordshire
- ST19 Penkridge, Staffordshire
- ST20 Gnosall, Staffordshire
- ST21 Eccleshall, Staffordshire
- SK10 Macclesfield, Cheshire East
- SK11 Macclesfield, Cheshire East
Leeming weather station
- DL1 Darlington
- DL2 Halnaby Ave, Darlington
- DL3 Darlington
- DL6 Winton, North Yorkshire
- DL7 Yafforth, North Yorkshire
- DL9 Colburn, North Yorkshire
- DL10 Skeeby, North Yorkshire
- TS9 Great and Little Broughton, North Yorkshire
- TS15 Kirklevington, Stockton-on-Tees
- TS16 Egglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees
- YO7 Sowerby, North Yorkshire
Llysdinam weather station
- LD1 Llandrindod Wells, Powys
- LD2 Duhonw, Powys
- LD4 Llangamarch, Powys
- LD5 Treflys, Powys
- LD6 Rhayader, Powys
- LD7 Knighton, Powys
- LD8 Presteigne, Powys
- SA19 Talley, Carmarthenshire
- SA20 Llandovery, Carmarthenshire
- SY7 Hopesay, Shropshire
- SY9Lydham, Shropshire
- SY18Llanidloes, Powys
Rostherne weather station
- CW4 Holmes Chapel, Cheshire East
- CW6 Tarporley, Cheshire West and Chester
- CW7 Winsford, Cheshire West and Chester
- CW8 Weaverham, Cheshire West and Chester
- CW9 Northwich, Cheshire West and Chester
- CW10 Middlewich, Cheshire East
- CW11 Sandbach, Cheshire East
- M1 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M2 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M3 Salford
- M4 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M5 Salford
- M6 Salford
- M7 Salford
- M8 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M9 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M11 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M12 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M13 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M14 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M15 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M16 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M17 Urmston, Trafford
- M18 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M19 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M20 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M21 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M22 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M23 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M25 Bury
- M27 Salford
- M28 Walkden, Salford
- M29 Pemberton, Wigan
- M30 Salford
- M31 Partington, Trafford
- M32 Urmston, Trafford
- M33 Trafford
- M34 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
- M35 Oldham
- M38 Walkden, Salford
- M40 Manchester, Greater Manchester
- M41 Urmston, Trafford
- M43 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
- M44 Salford
- M45 Bury
- M46 Pemberton, Wigan
- M50 Salford Quays, Salford
- M90 Ringway, Greater Manchester
- PR7 Chorley, Lancashire
- SK1 Stockport
- SK2 Stockport
- SK3 Stockport
- SK4 Stockport
- SK5 Stockport
- SK6 Stockport
- SK7 Cheadle, Stockport
- SK8 Stockport
- SK9 Macclesfield, Cheshire East
- SK12 Poynton, Cheshire East
- SK14 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
- SK16 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
- WA1 Birchwood, Warrington
- WA2 Birchwood, Warrington
- WA3 Croft, Warrington
- WA4 Appleton, Warrington
- WA5 Great Sankey, Warrington
- WA6 Frodsham, Cheshire West and Chester
- WA7 Runcorn, Halton
- WA8 Runcorn, Halton
- WA9 St Helens
- WA10 St Helens
- WA11 St Helens
- WA12 St Helens
- WA13 Lymm, Warrington
- WA14 Trafford
- WA15 Trafford
- WA16 Knutsford, Cheshire East
- WN1 Pemberton, Wigan
- WN2 Pemberton, Wigan
- WN3 Pemberton, Wigan
- WN4 Pemberton, Wigan
- WN5 Pemberton, Wigan
- WN6 Pemberton, Wigan
- WN7 Leigh, Wigan
- WN8 Ormskirk, Lancashire
Rochdale weather station
- BL0 Ramsbottom, Bury
- BL1 Bolton
- BL2 Bolton
- BL3 Bolton
- BL4 Bolton
- BL5 Westhoughton, Bolton
- BL6 Horwich, Bolton
- BL7 Bolton
- BL8 Bury
- BL9 Bury
- M24 Middleton, Rochdale
- M26 Bury
- OL1 Oldham
- OL2 Shaw, Oldham
- OL3 Saddleworth, Oldham
- OL4 Oldham
- OL5Mossley, Tameside
- OL6 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
- OL7 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
- OL8 Oldham
- OL9 Oldham
- OL10 Heywood, Rochdale
- OL11 Rochdale
- OL12 Rochdale
- OL15 Rochdale
- OL16 Rochdale
- SK15 Tameside
Stonyhurst weather station
- FY8 Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire
- PR1 Preston, Lancashire
- PR2 Preston, Lancashire
- PR3 Claughton, Lancashire
- PR4 Freckleton, Lancashire
- PR5 Bamber Bridge, Lancashire
- PR25 Leyland, Lancashire
- PR26 Leyland, Lancashire
- BB1 Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen
- BB2 Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen
- BB3 Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen
- BB5 Accrington, Lancashire
- BB6 Accrington, Lancashire
- BB7 Clitheroe, Lancashire
- LA2 Caton, Lancashire
- LA6 Whittingham, Lancashire
- LA7 Milnthorpe, Cumbria
- PR6 Chorley, Lancashire
Shawbury weather station
- SY1 Shrewsbury, Shropshire
- SY2 Shrewsbury, Shropshire
- SY3 Shrewsbury, Shropshire
- SY4 Myddle, Shropshire
- SY5 Longden, Shropshire
- SY6 Church Stretton, Shropshire
- SY11 Oswestry, Shropshire
- SY12 Ellesmere, Shropshire
- SY13 Whitchurch Rural, Shropshire
- TF1 Wellington, Telford and Wrekin
- TF2 St Georges and Priorslee, Telford and Wrekin
- TF3 Hollinswood, Telford and Wrekin
- TF4 Telford, Telford and Wrekin
- TF5 Wellington, Telford and Wrekin
- TF6 Rodington, Telford and Wrekin
- TF7 Madeley, Telford and Wrekin
- TF8 The Gorge, Telford and Wrekin
- TF9 Sutton upon Tern, Shropshire
- TF10 Newport, Telford and Wrekin
- TF11 Shifnal, Shropshire
- TF12 Broseley, Shropshire
- TF13 Much Wenlock, Shropshire
Benson weather station
- HP5 Chesham, Buckinghamshire
- HP6 Amersham, Buckinghamshire
- HP7 Amersham, Buckinghamshire
- HP8 Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire
- HP9 Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire
- HP10 Chepping Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- HP11 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- HP12 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- HP13 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- HP14 Bledlow-cum-Saunderton, Buckinghamshire
- HP15 Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire
- HP16 Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire
- HP17 Dinton, Buckinghamshire
- HP18 Ashendon, Buckinghamshire
- HP19 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- HP20 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- HP21 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- HP22 Weston Turville, Buckinghamshire
- HP23 Tring, Hertfordshire
- HP27 Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire
- OX9 Thame, Oxfordshire
- OX10 Wallingford, Oxfordshire
- OX33 Holton, Oxfordshire
- OX39 Chinnor, Oxfordshire
- OX44 Cuddesdon, Oxfordshire
- OX49 Watlington, Oxfordshire
- RG9 Rotherfield Greys, Oxfordshire
- SL7 Marlow, Buckinghamshire
- SL8 Wooburn, Buckinghamshire
- SL9 Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire
Bramham weather station
- HG1 Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- HG2 Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- HG3 Clint, North Yorkshire
- HG4 North Stainley, North Yorkshire
- HG5 Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
- LS1 Leeds
- LS2 Leeds
- LS3 Leeds
- LS4 Leeds
- LS5 Leeds
- LS6 Leeds
- LS7 Leeds
- LS8 Leeds
- LS9 Leeds
- LS10 Leeds
- LS11 Leeds
- LS12 Leeds
- LS13 Leeds
- LS14 Leeds
- LS15 Leeds
- LS16 Leeds
- LS17 Harewood, Leeds
- LS18 Leeds
- LS19 Guiseley, Leeds
- LS20 Guiseley, Leeds
- LS22 Wetherby, Leeds
- LS23 Boston Spa, Leeds
- LS24 Grimston, North Yorkshire
- LS25 Micklefield, Leeds
- LS26 Rothwell, Leeds
- LS27 Gildersome, Leeds
- LS28 Leeds
- YO1 York
- YO8 Selby, North Yorkshire
- YO10 Heslington, York
- YO19 Wheldrake, York
- YO23 Copmanthorpe, York
- YO24 York
- YO26 Upper Poppleton, York
- YO30 Rawcliffe, York
- YO31 York
- YO32 Earswick, York
- YO41 Catton, East Riding of Yorkshire
- YO42 Barmby Moor, East Riding of Yorkshire
- YO43 Market Weighton, East Riding of Yorkshire
- YO51 Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire
- YO60 Thornton-le-Clay, North Yorkshire
- YO61 Easingwold, North Yorkshire
Coleshill weather station
- B1 Birmingham
- B2 Birmingham
- B3 Birmingham
- B4 Birmingham
- B5 Birmingham
- B6 Birmingham
- B7 Birmingham
- B8 Birmingham
- B9 Birmingham
- B10 Birmingham
- B11 Birmingham
- B12 Birmingham
- B13 Birmingham
- B14 Birmingham
- B15 Birmingham
- B16 Birmingham
- B17 Birmingham
- B18 Birmingham
- B19 Birmingham
- B20 Birmingham
- B21 Birmingham
- B23 Birmingham
- B24 Birmingham
- B25 Birmingham
- B26 Birmingham
- B27 Birmingham
- B28 Birmingham
- B29 Birmingham
- B30 Birmingham
- B31 Birmingham
- B32 Birmingham
- B33 Birmingham
- B34 Birmingham
- B35 Birmingham
- B36 Castle Bromwich, Solihull
- B37 Chelmsley Wood, Solihull
- B38 Tees Grove, Birmingham
- B40 Bickenhill, Solihull
- B42 Birmingham
- B43 West Bromwich, Sandwell
- B44 Birmingham
- B45 Birmingham
- B46 Coleshill, Warwickshire
- B47 Wythall, Worcestershire
- B48 Alvechurch, Worcestershire
- B49 Alcester, Warwickshire
- B50 Bidford-on-Avon, Warwickshire
- B60 Bromsgrove, Worcestershire
- B61 Bromsgrove, Worcestershire
- B62 Hurst Green, Dudley
- B63 Hurst Green, Dudley
- B64 West Bromwich, Sandwell
- B65 West Bromwich, Sandwell
- B66 West Bromwich, Sandwell
- B67 West Bromwich, Sandwell
- B68 West Bromwich, Sandwell
- B69 West Bromwich, Sandwell
- B70 West Bromwich, Sandwell
- B71 West Bromwich, Sandwell
- B72 Birmingham
- B73 Birmingham
- B74 Birmingham
- B75 Birmingham
- B76 Birmingham
- B77 Tamworth, Staffordshire
- B78 Tamworth, Staffordshire
- B79 Wigginton, Staffordshire
- B80 Studley, Warwickshire
- B90 Solihull
- B91 Solihull
- B92 Solihull
- B93 Dorridge, Solihull
- B94 Tanworth-in-Arden, Warwickshire
- B95 Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire
- B96 Redditch, Worcestershire
- B97 Redditch, Worcestershire
- B98 Redditch, Worcestershire
- CV1 Coventry
- CV2 Coventry
- CV3 Coventry
- CV4 Coventry
- CV5 Coventry
- CV6 Coventry
- CV7 Hawkes End, Coventry
- CV8 Kenilworth, Warwickshire
- CV9 Atherstone, Warwickshire
- CV10 Nuneaton, Warwickshire
- CV11 Nuneaton, Warwickshire
- CV12 Bedworth, Warwickshire
- CV21 Rugby, Warwickshire
- CV22 Rugby, Warwickshire
- CV23 Dunchurch, Warwickshire
- CV31 Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
- CV32 Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
- CV33 Radford Semele, Warwickshire
- CV34 Warwick, Warwickshire
- CV35 Wasperton, Warwickshire
- CV37 Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwickshire
- CV47 Ladbroke, Warwickshire
- DY1 Dudley
- DY2 Dudley
- DY3 Dudley
- DY4 West Bromwich, Sandwell
- DY5 Dudley
- DY6 Dudley
- DY7 Kinver, Staffordshire
- DY8 Dudley
- DY9 Dudley
- DY10 Kidderminster, Worcestershire
- DY11 Kidderminster, Worcestershire
- DY12 Upper Arley, Worcestershire
- DY13 Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire
- DY14 Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire
- LE10 Hinckley, Leicestershire
- WS1 Walsall
- WS2 Walsall
- WS3 Willenhall, Walsall
- WS4 Walsall
- WS5 Walsall
- WS6 Great Wyrley, Staffordshire
- WS7 Burntwood, Staffordshire
- WS8 Brownhills, Walsall
- WS9 Aldridge, Walsall
- WS10 West Bromwich, Sandwell
- WS11 Cannock, Staffordshire
- WS12 Cannock, Staffordshire
- WS13 Lichfield, Staffordshire
- WS14 Swinfen and Packington, Staffordshire
- WS15 Brereton, Staffordshire
- WV1 Wolverhampton
- WV2 Wolverhampton
- WV3 Wolverhampton
- WV4 Wolverhampton
- WV5 Wombourne, Staffordshire
- WV6 Wolverhampton
- WV7 Albrighton, Shropshire
- WV8 Bilbrook, Staffordshire
- WV9 Wolverhampton
- WV10 Wednesfield, Wolverhampton
- WV11 Wednesfield, Wolverhampton
- WV12 Willenhall, Walsall
- WV13 Willenhall, Walsall
- WV14 Wednesfield, Wolverhampton
- WV15 Bridgnorth, Shropshire
- WV16 Chetton, Shropshire
Little Rissington weather station
- CV36 Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire
- GL54 Naunton, Gloucestershire
- GL55 Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire
- GL56 Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire
- OX7 Chadlington, Oxfordshire
- OX15 Tadmarton, Oxfordshire
- OX16 Banbury, Oxfordshire
- OX17 Middleton Cheney, Northamptonshire
- WR12 Broadway, Worcestershire
Marham weather station
- CB6 Downham, Cambridgeshire
- CB7 Soham, Cambridgeshire
- IP24 Thetford, Norfolk
- IP25 Ovington, Norfolk
- IP26 Methwold, Norfolk
- IP27 Brandon, Suffolk
- IP28 Tuddenham, Suffolk
- PE12 Fleet, Lincolnshire
- PE13 Wisbech, Cambridgeshire
- PE14 Emneth, Norfolk
- PE30 King's Lynn, Norfolk
- PE31 Snettisham, Norfolk
- PE32 West Acre, Norfolk
- PE33 Shouldham, Norfolk
- PE34 Wiggenhall St Germans, Norfolk
- PE35 Sandringham, Norfolk
- PE36 Old Hunstanton, Norfolk
- PE37 Swaffham, Norfolk
- PE38 Denver, Norfolk
Wittering weather station
- LE15 Hambleton, Rutland
- NN14 Warkton, Northamptonshire
- NN15 Kettering, Northamptonshire
- NN16 Kettering, Northamptonshire
- NN17 Corby, Northamptonshire
- NN18 Corby, Northamptonshire
- PE1 Peterborough
- PE2 Peterborough
- PE3 Peterborough
- PE4 Peterborough
- PE5 Ailsworth, Peterborough
- PE6 Deeping St James, Lincolnshire
- PE7 Farcet, Cambridgeshire
- PE8 Tansor, Northamptonshire
- PE9 Stamford, Lincolnshire
- PE15 March, Cambridgeshire
- PE16 Chatteris, Cambridgeshire
- PE26 Ramsey, Cambridgeshire
- PE27 St Ives, Cambridgeshire
- PE28 The Stukeleys, Cambridgeshire
- PE29 Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
Woburn weather station
- MK1 Bletchley, Milton Keynes
- MK2 Bletchley, Milton Keynes
- MK3 Bletchley, Milton Keynes
- MK4 Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes
- MK5 Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes
- MK6 Woughton On The Green, Milton Keynes
- MK7 Walton, Milton Keynes
- MK8 Bradwell Abbey, Milton Keynes
- MK9 Milton Keynes
- MK10 Milton Keynes
- MK11 Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes
- MK12 Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes
- MK13Bradwell, Milton Keynes
- MK14 Stantonbury, Milton Keynes
- MK15 Willen, Milton Keynes
- MK16 Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes
- MK17 Bow Brickhill, Milton Keynes
- MK19 Cosgrove, Northamptonshire
- MK40 Bedford, Bedford Borough
- MK41 Bedford, Bedford Borough
- MK42 Kempston, Bedford Borough
- MK43 Kempston Rural, Bedford Borough
- MK44 Wilden, Bedford Borough
- MK45 Maulden, Central Bedfordshire
- MK46 Clifton Reynes, Milton Keynes
- NN8 Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
- NN9 Irthlingborough, Northamptonshire
- NN10 Rushden, Northamptonshire
- NN29 Wollaston, Northamptonshire
- PE19 St Neots, Cambridgeshire
- SG5 Ickleford, Hertfordshire
- SG6 Hitchin, Hertfordshire
- SG7 Bygrave, Hertfordshire
- SG15 Arlesey, Central Bedfordshire
- SG16 Henlow, Central Bedfordshire
- SG17 Shefford, Central Bedfordshire
- SG18 Biggleswade, Central Bedfordshire
- SG19 Everton, Central Bedfordshire
Durham and Northumberland
- DH1 Durham, County Durham
- DH6 Shadforth, County Durham
- DH7 Esh, County Durham
- DH9 Stanley, County Durham
- DL4 Shildon, County Durham
- DL5 Great Aycliffe, County Durham
- DL14 Bishop Auckland
- DL15 Crook, County Durham
- DL16 Spennymoor, County Durham
- DL17 Ferryhill, County Durham
- NE18 Stamfordham, Northumberland
- NE20 Ponteland, Northumberland
- NE44 Broomhaugh and Riding, Northumberland
- NE45 Corbridge, Northumberland
- NE46 Hexham, Northumberland
- TS21 Sedgefield, County Durham
- TS28 Hutton Henry, County Durham
- TS29 Trimdon, County Durham
- NE71 Akeld, Northumberland
- TD5 Scottish Borders (parts in England)
- TD12 Cornhill-on-Tweed, Northumberland
- TD15 Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland
Staffordshire and Derbyshire
- ST8 Biddulph, Staffordshire
- ST11 Forsbrook, Staffordshire
- DE4 Matlock Bath, Derbyshire
- DE45 Bakewell, Derbyshire
- S32 Grindleford, Derbyshire
- S33 Aston, Derbyshire
- SK13 Glossop, Derbyshire
- SK17 King Sterndale, Derbyshire
- SK22 New Mills, Derbyshire
- SK23 Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire
- ST9 Bagnall, Staffordshire
- ST10 Cheadle, Staffordshire
- ST13 Leek, Staffordshire
- DE6 Osmaston, Derbyshire
Wales
- LL20 Llangollen, Denbighshire
- LL21 Corwen, Denbighshire
- LL23 Bala, Gwynedd
- SY10 Oswestry Rural, Shropshire
- SY15 Montgomery, Powys
- SY16 Llanllwchaiarn, Powys
- SY17 Caersws, Powys
- SY19 Llanbrynmair, Powys
- SY21 Castle Caereinion, Powys
- SY22 Llansantffraid, Powys
Northern Ireland
- BT24
- BT25
- BT26
- BT30
- BT31
- BT32
- BT33
- BT34
- BT78
- BT79
- BT81
- BT82