Bin collections due today (Monday) in parts of Burnley have been suspended due to snow and icy roads, Burnley Council has announced.

As the roads cannot be accessed safely the areas affected are Rosehill and any rural properties. Residents are asked to leave their bins/boxes/sacks at their collection point and council crew will make every effort to return within the next few days, depending on the weather.