The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Lancashire.

The warning for strong winds may bring hazardous coastal conditions and could cause some travel disruption.

The warning affecting coastal areas such as Blackpool, Cleveleys, St Annes and Morecambe is also likely to cause disruption to wider Lancashire, a Met Office spokesman said.

The warning is in place from 1am until 3pm.

Commuters are urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to check rail and bus timetables to ensure services are not cancelled.

The weather warning comes as railway staff are due to start two days of industrial action - which also impact services.

Check if your rail journey is affected here. .

What to expect

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Further details

A spell of strong winds blowing from the northwest will affect this region on Tuesday. Initially arriving across Southwest Wales, in the early hours of Tuesday, and reaching North Wales and Northwest England during Tuesday morning. Gusts will reach 40-50 mph widely, with 60 or 65 mph gusts expected for exposed coasts of Southwest and West Wales overnight. Winds will likely ease (although still remaining breezy) across Southwest and West Wales before dawn on Tuesday.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued across Lancashire for Thursday, December 21

What should I do?

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.