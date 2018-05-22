'We had Danny Ings in recently': new Burnley Italian taking town by storm

From shelling out for an authentic Neapolitan pizza oven to welcoming the likes to Danny Ings, it's been a whirlwind first few weeks for a new Italian restaurant in Burnely promising a dining experience like nothing else in the town.

Bringing a slice of sun-drenched Naples to East Lancashire, Ballaró has been earning rave reviews since it opened its doors earlier this month, widely praised for its food, decor, and ambience, suggesting the people of Burnley are suitably impressed with the establishment's reinvention, with it having previously housed the now takeaway-only burger joint, Kenank's Bar and Grill.

Georgina Rose Veneri - the restaurant's cocktail maestro.

The man behind both Kenank's, which closed its doors to become Kenank's Burger Take Away in January, and its transformation into Ballaró is David Hankinson (37), who - appreciating the potential of the property on Barracks Road - jumped at the chance to open an Italian when he was approached by Francesco Tutrone and Antonio Vetrano, the owners of Mondello's Ristorante in Crawshawbooth.

"It's a quality venue: it was crying out for something," said David, who was born in Manchester but grew up in Burnley. "So when the two lads from Mondello's - a fantastic, authentic Italian - approached me and said 'Would you fancy doing something with the building?' between us we came up a plan.

"What really convinced me [that the venture would be successful] was their food," added David, who is one of Ballaró's four partners and shareholders alongside Antonio, Francesco, and Ian Roberts. "Antonio is an award-winning Italian chef, so he knows what he's doing."

Boasting everything from a wood-burning pizza oven (which cooks a classic Neapolitan pizza in 75 seconds) to innovative Mediterranean tapas, Ballaró also offers premium steaks seared on lava rocks, a selection of seafood, and a spacious beer garden in which to enjoy their Italian draught beers and sample their brand new cocktail menu.

Former Burnley Football Club and current Liverpool striker, Danny Ings, at the restaurant.

"We're aiming to be a fixture in the town; Kenank's was a really popular restaurant before it, but it had its limitations, so we've tried to freshen things up with this place: offer people a dining experience that nobody else does," said David, a former Ivy Bank High student.

"The reception has been fantastic and we've had so many people come up to us and say that everyone is talking and buzzing about it," he added. "Danny Ings came recently, so it's so far, so good."

At the heart of Ballaró - literally and figuratively - however, is their stunning pizza oven, at which the restaurant's Neapolitan pizza chef, Gargiulo Nunzio, works his magic.

"The pizza oven... what it produces is phenomenal," said David with a chuckle. "When we first thought of it, we didn't think we had the money, but we just had to do it. It's definitely elevated the place to a different level, so we're very happy.

The heart of Ballar: its authentic pizza oven.

"Nunzio is just the best pizza chef in Burnley by a mile," David continued. "He was excited about using the pizza oven [and] he's a great figurehead to have front of house; with Nunzio it's a performance! The last member of the team we were looking for was a pizza chef, and then Nunzio approached us, and it was meant to be.

"The stars aligned; sometimes things just fall into place."

Ballaró's opening hours are 16:00-22:00 (Monday-Thursday), 12:00-22:30 (Friday-Saturday), and 12:00-21:00 (Sunday). To book a table, call 01282 930 025. For more information, head to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BallaroBurnley/.