Dare I say it? The C word...

Yes, we’re in the ‘ber months now, and apparently the countdown to Christmas has begun. If you’re in Booths country, you know it’s really on its way when the Booths Christmas book - full of seasonal goodies -appears in huge piles by the foyer.

Well, I didn’t need to wait until the offical unveiling on October 9, as some lovely elves at the family-run grocers sent me an early gift this week.

A gold-wrapped parcel gave me a tiny glimpse at what’s to come in shops - and it’s going to be fabulous.

Inside my package was a smaller-than-usual Christmas book containing all of the seasonal treats, some loose leaf English breakfast tea, roast and ground coffee, and some Christmas-themed chocolate treats.

I will just say that I had no suitable vestible to enjoy the tea, but I did go out and buy a cafetiere for the coffee. Now, it doesn’t say it’s Christmas coffee specifically, but promises notes of dark chocolate and tangerine, which I think can pass as festive. Clearly, I’m not a connoisseur, but let me tell you, I did enjoy it. Rich, smooth, with a bitterness I am putting down to the chocolate tones, it was a winner. The tangerine business didn’t really come through for me, but perhaps I needed to make it stronger, or perhaps I just have an unsophisticated palette.

The coffee beautifully complimented the chocolate treats - Christmas pudding-shaped biscuit balls, and Black Forest bites. Both of them were cutely decorated with sprinkles and glitter, and both were dense, moist and rich - as you’d expect. To break up the texture, there were little nuggets of crunchy bicuit, and in the Black Forest ones - which didn’t taste too cherry-ey - some raisins. They’re novel, indulgent and just right to compliment a brew.

And the book...well..beautifully put together as always. The photos of mouth-watering seasonal novelties and extravagant feasts really get the imagination going. I’ve already decided I want a loaded raspberry blondie cheesecake and what looked like an enormous ring of sausage roll. It’s Christmas, it would be rude not to...

See my video on the unveiling above.