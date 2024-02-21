Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard and Debbie Nutall were in Fuerteventura when they heard the news and will be looking forward to many more sunny days away with an incredible £61,708,231 in the bank.

The couple, who are from Colne and are both aged 54, were enjoying their 30th wedding anniversary on a week-long holiday when Richard checked his National Lottery account to see he had won £2.60 off one ticket.

Yet when Richard checked his account after another email, it said that they had won over £61m.

He said: “I thought it was odd and there must have been a glitch in the system or it had been some sort of scam.

“So we checked that the number was from the official National Lottery and it was! We were totally stunned!”

Richard and Debbie celebrating their EuroMillions win with champagne.

Richard and Debbie, who have three adult daughters, will now be able to have an early retirement with Debbie already handed her notice in at her civil engineering job.

Meanwhile Richard is self-employed, having run his own accountancy business for more than 20 years and he plans to see out his work until the end of the tax year for the good of his clients.

The EuroMillions is something Richard has been playing for eight years buying on lucky dip by Direct Debit every Tuesday and Friday.

Whilst he has landed a few smaller wins, he admits he never dreamt of landing such a huge prize.

With all their new found free time, Richard is planning to play more golf both in the UK and abroad as well as create a ‘Golf Swing Room’ for his new house.

Debbie on the other hand, is after a bigger garden, a greenhouse and extra land for the dog, Monty to enjoy.

Richard has already made his first purchase of a brand new BMW X5, which was selected for its extra large boot, big enough to transport his brand new £1500 golf clubs.

There is also a charity called BK’S HEROES which is close to the couple’s hearts as it was set up in their nephew Ben King’s memory after he died of a rare condition called Tubular Interstitial Nephritis and Uveitis at the age of 27.

Richard said: “This charity means so much to our family as it was originally set up for the ward where Ben was so brilliantly cared for but we have gone on to raise much more.”