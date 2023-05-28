Waste fire rips through Burnley home in the early hours
A blaze ripped through a Burnley home in the early hours of this morning.
By Laura Longworth
Published 28th May 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 13:51 BST
Two fire engines from Burnley rushed to Williams Road at 2-36am.
The fire involved a quantity of waste and also affected a residential property. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and a positive-pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
They were in attendance for two hours.