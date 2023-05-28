News you can trust since 1877
Waste fire rips through Burnley home in the early hours

A blaze ripped through a Burnley home in the early hours of this morning.
By Laura Longworth
Published 28th May 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 13:51 BST

Two fire engines from Burnley rushed to Williams Road at 2-36am.

The fire involved a quantity of waste and also affected a residential property. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and a positive-pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

They were in attendance for two hours.

Burnley Community Fire Station in Belverdere Road. Photo: Kelvin StuttardBurnley Community Fire Station in Belverdere Road. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley Community Fire Station in Belverdere Road. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
