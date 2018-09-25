Volunteers welcome for community clean up at Burnley beauty spot

Volunteers will be rolling up their sleeves to tidy up a Burnley beauty spot this weekend.

Ribble Life Together will lead the community clean up around Greenbrook and Sweetclough on Saturday and anyone who would like to join in is more than welcome to go along.

The aim of the clean up is to remove as much litter as possible from the river and its banks.

Jonny Walker, a member of Ribble Life Together, which is part of the River Ribbles Trust, said: "Litter isn't just unsightly, it's harmful to wildlife and our environment too, leaking pollutants and choking birds, fish and invertebrates."

The clean up runs from 10am to noon and anyone who would like to take part is asked to meet at the entrance to Lowerhouse lodge where Molly Wood meets lower Rosegrove Lane. The litter pickers will work their way along Green Brook picking up as much litter as they can.

Anyone coming by car is asked to park along lower Rosegrove Lane and volunteers should wear wellies and bring a drink and snack.

The community clean up leaders will provide the rest of the kit, including extra pairs of wellies if you don't own a pair, along with a brews and biscuits at the end of the session.

Volunteers can turn up on the day or ring Jonny on 07930 665 641 or email him at jonny@ribbletrust.com