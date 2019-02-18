Volunteering across East Lancashire services has never been easier

Volunteers across East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen can now benefit from the introduction of a Volunteer Learning Passport which makes it easier to volunteer with multiple health and social care organisations.

The Volunteer Learning Passport, developed and funded in partnership with Health Education England and e-Learning for Healthcare, is an online training package that enables volunteers to work in more than one organisations without having to repeat the same basic training.

Among the NHS, councils, voluntary, community and faith sectors signed up to the Volunteer Learning Passport are Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale CVS, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Hyndburn and Ribble CVS, Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, Blackburn Community CVS and Blackburn with Darwen Council.

The online training, which needs to be completed by February 28th, covers six key areas: Health and safety, data security awareness, equality, diversity and human rights, safeguarding adults, safeguarding children and fire safety.

Kate Quinn, associate director for workforce and transformation, at Together a Healthier Future, said: “All the partners are working together and with local people to create healthier neighbourhoods. We greatly value all our volunteers and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to benefit from the many opportunities volunteering offers.

“Getting a Volunteer Learning Passport means someone is able to volunteer in each organisation without having to repeat the same basic training. It’s both a better use of valuable resources and an opportunity to standardise the quality of training.”

For more information on the Volunteer Learning Passport, email ELCCG.PennineLancsTransformationProgramme@nhs.net