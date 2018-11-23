Voluntary workers raise cash and good cheer for Burnley General Hospital

The League of Voluntary Workers at Burnley General Teaching Hospital raised a healthy amount of cash at its Christmas Bric-a-Brac sale.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Charlie Briggs joined shoppers eager to grab a pre-Christmas bargain who were out in force for the traditional sale. In just five hours, the event raised a whopping £720, which will be donated to support wards and services at Burnley Hospital.

Dorothy Riley, volunteer for the league, said: “It was great to see so many people turn out for our Christmas sale. I want to thank the volunteers, all those who donated items for sale and everyone who made the day such a success.”

“The League of Voluntary Workers holds a sale on the fourth Thursday of each month in the Phase 5 entrance at the hospital, next to WH Smith.

“We look forward to seeing people at our next sale on Thursday January 24th, starting at 10am.”

In addition, funds raised at the monthly bric-a-brac sales have been spent out to very good use with the purchase of 250 comfort packs for patients on the hospital’s gynaecology and breast care ward.

“On behalf of our patients and staff, I want to thank The League of Voluntary Workers for their latest donation of comfort packs,” said Sister Christine Holt.

“We do have ladies who are admitted at very short notice and don’t have time to bring essentials like toothpaste and deodorant with them to the hospital. So the comfort packs are a really useful way to make a difference to our patients during their stay in hospital.”