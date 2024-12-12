Vita Group supports community by donating 100 selection boxes to Carers Link Lancashire

The Vita Group in Accrington have showcased their support to the local community this Christmas by donating 100 selection boxes to bring some Christmas cheer to young carers at Carers Link Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Europe’s leading flexible foam solution providers, Vita Accrington (Caligen Foam) is a key part of the company’s technical division and employs 150 people in Hyndburn. Celebrating their 60th anniversary, this year the company are carrying out 60 acts of kindness for the local community, of which this is just one.

The selection boxes, which will be distributed to young carers registered with the service who provide care for their own parents and/or siblings, were donated to Carers Link Lancashire in Accrington. Tasks carried out by young carers include shopping, preparing meals, looking after siblings, washing, looking after family, emotional support, giving medication and keeping their family company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carers Link Lancashire is an independent registered charity, with the aim of supporting unpaid carers across the boroughs of East Lancashire. They provide practical and emotional support to children aged from just six who care for a loved one.

Vita Accrington donated 100 selection boxes to the young carers at Carers Link Lancashire as part of their 60 Years, 60 Acts of Kindness campaign

Kathryn Chadwick, Communications and Fundraising Officer at Carers Link Lancashire, said: “We're accepting selection boxes today for our young carers, they have been kindly donated by the Vita Group for their 60 Years, 60 Acts of Kindness campaign. Our young carers are going to love these over Christmas.

“We're thoroughly enjoying Christmas so far, we've had such a busy period. We are doing volunteer’s, carers Christmas parties, and young carers Christmas parties, which these selection boxes will go to. Many thanks again for this generous donation!”

Angela Mistry, Commercial Manager at The Vita Group Accrington, said: “We are celebrating the 60thanniversary of Vita Accrington and are donating these selection boxes as part of our 60 acts of kindness for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These young carers do an outstanding job and it’s great that we can show our support for them at Christmas time.”

The Vita Group develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of flexible polyurethane foam, Talalay latex and flooring products to create comfort, quality and functional solutions for their customers.

You can learn more about The Vita Group and what they do, on their website: www.thevitagroup.com/

You can learn more about Carers Link Lancashire here: www.carerslinklancashire.co.uk/