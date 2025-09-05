Vinted sellers take note - Aldi supermarkets across Lancashire are giving you this helping hand
More than 18 stores in Lancashire now offer the service - favoured by Vinted sellers - as part of the supermarket’s ongoing partnership with parcel locker provider, InPost.
Some of the most recent stores to have the lockers installed in Lancashire include School Lane in Leyland and Harpers Lane, Chorley. The supermarket is now aiming to have at least 600 lockers installed by the end of the year.
Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “Convenience and efficiency is important to our shoppers, which is why we’re continuing to roll out InPost lockers to as many of our stores as possible. It has always been our aim to save our customers time as well as money, so making it easy for people to pick up or return parcels while getting the weekly shop done has been really valuable.”
Neil Kuschel, CEO at InPost UK, said: “Our growing partnership with Aldi reflects a shared commitment to offer the best everyday shopping experience for customers across the UK. Together, we’re helping to create a more convenient, cost-effective and sustainable way for shoppers to manage their parcels, making collection and returns as easy and accessible as possible.”
The stores in Lancashire that now offer InPost Lockers include:
- Montague Street, Blackburn BB2 1EH
- 1 Heys Lane, Great Harwood BB6 7UA
- Holyoake Avenue, Blackpool FY2 0BQ
- Park Road/Oxford Square, Blackpool FY4 4DP
- Crescent West, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1AB
- Poulton Road, Fleetwood FY7 7DA
- 48 Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster LA1 1UJ
- Morecambe Road, Lancaster LA1 5JB
- Central Drive, Marine Road, Morecambe LA4 4DB
- Scotland Road, Carnforth LA5 9JZ
- Blackpool Road,, Preston PR1 6AF
- Portway Preston PR2 2YQ
- School Lane, Leyland PR25 2TU
- Moss Lane, Garstang PR3 1HB
- The Ridings, Longridge PR3 2DD
- Coronation Way Mill Farm S, Wesham PR4 3JZ
- Harpers Lane, Chorley PR6 0HU
- Westgate Skelmersdale WN8 8GJ
Customers can check the lockers at their local store are available to use before visiting at: https://inpost.co.uk/lockers