Video: Tommy Robinson arrives in Burnley to swell of support

A couple of hundred people took to the streets of Burnley last night as Far Right activist Tommy Robinson arrived in the town.

Crowds gathered in the Cog Lane area and began to chant his name as Robinson arrived as part of his whistle stop tour of East Lancashire to drum up support for the European elections on Thursday.

He gave a speech on a makeshift stage to claps and cheers from the crowd who had gathered to see him.

Earlier in the day the Green Party held a peaceful protest against the visit in Burnley town centre and campaigners, including representatives of Stand Up To Racism, were also in force last night with banners and placards.

Robinson is standing as an Independent MEP candidate in the North West England constituency.

After leaving Burnley he went over to lead a rally in Blackburn.

