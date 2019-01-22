Video: Site of former Burnley schools bulldozed to make way for hundreds of new homes

Work is ongoing to demolish a former school ahead of a major house building project in Burnley.

A demolition team started knocking down the old Habergham Sixth Form building in November, paving the way for a 250-home development.

The former school

Burnley Borough Council had given the green light to build homes on the Kiddrow Lane site early last year.

The application, submitted by McDermott Homes, will also see the demolition of the former Ivy Bank High School with a mixture of detached and semi-detached to be built across the site.

The owners of the site, Lancashire County Council, voted to sell the land to a developer two years ago.

Ivy Bank, which initially opened as girls’ high school before becoming a mixed comprehensive in 1981, closed in 2006 after merging with Habergham High School to form Hameldon Community College.

The site

The sixth form, which was formerly Burnley High School for Girls, closed at the same time.

The nearby former Habergham High School was demolished three years ago to make way for Burnley High School’s new building.