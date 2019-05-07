VIDEO: First ever Burnley Live festival brings Bank Holiday joy to town centre

Hundreds of revellers descended on the town centre for a scintillating day of live music at the inaugural Burnley Live.



Organisers hailed the free-to-attend family festival, held on Bank Holiday Sunday, a "resounding success" as young and old enjoyed a lineup featuring a selection of the area's best musical talent along with a children’s funfair, licensed bar, street food vendors and art and craft stalls.

DJ Glynn Abbott, Hayley J. Brown, James L.A, Marcus Henry, Furious Styles Duo, Bridle City Lights, Downtown Band, Erase & Rewind and Northern Social Band all helped create an unforgettable afternoon of entertainment before the party carried on in town's bars and restaurants throughout the night.

Organiser Madge Nawaz said the plan had been to put an event on the people of Burnley could be proud of.

"We've been saying all along that Burnley town centre deserves its own festival and Sunday showed why," said Madge, who also runs Remedy Gin Bar in the town.

"The town was packed out with families enjoying some great live music, lovely food and of course a few drinks. All the feedback we have had so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

"It was a brilliant night in town afterwards as well. The same May Bank Holiday Sunday last year, it was one of the quietest I have ever seen. This one was one of the busiest. The town centre and night-time economies are so important to a town like Burnley and we need to make sure they are properly and continually invested in.

"I'd like to thank our sponsors and Burnley Council because without their help Burnley Live would not have been possible.

"We'll have a bit more time to plan next year's event and we're looking forward to it being even bigger and better."

The festival's two main sponsors were Burnley firms VEKA and AMS Neve with support coming from Fagan and Whalley, who provided the stage, Pennine Community Credit Union, Witch Interiors and Jet Kings.

A spokesman for Burnley Council said: "We were really pleased to see a safe, well run event in Burnley town centre, bringing hundreds of people into town."