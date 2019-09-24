Video: Bomb squad detectives called out for second time in four hours in Burnley

Bomb squad disposal officers are investigating a second suspicious device in Padiham.

A 'suspicious' package had earlier prompted an evacuation around Burnley Cricket Club.

Bomb disposal officers at the scene of the garage where the device was found attached to the cash machine this afternoon.

But shortly after the all-clear was given at around 6pm it emerged another incident had occurred in Padiham.

Burnley and Padiham Police said they were called to the Texaco petrol station at around 2-50pm to reports that a suspicious device had been attached to the ATM machine on the garage forecourt.

The Burnley Road station is on the boundary separating Burnley and Padiham.

A spokesman said: "Officers, as well as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal tea, are at the scene and a 100m cordon is currently in place.

"Inquiries are on-going and an investigation is underway"

The road was blocked off to traffic from George IV pub to past the garage in Burnley Road. The cordon has now been lifted and police have thanked the public for their patience and understanding.